Castle Point man jailed for fleeing police, causing crash – Police

ST. LOUIS – A Castle Point man is accused of leading police on a chase in north St. Louis City last week and causing a crash that injured another person.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the crash happened on Wednesday, April 3, in the 1400 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, located in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police claim Juan L. Goodrich, 31, refused to pull over for a traffic stop and fled from officers. Goodrich struck another car head-on and ran from the crash scene with a loaded rifle.

Police claim Goodrich dropped the rifle and officers eventually arrested him.

The driver in the other vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Goodrich with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident – physical injury, resisting arrest by fleeing, resisting arrest for a felony, and two counts of armed criminal action. Goodrich remains jailed without bond.

