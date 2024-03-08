New Castle pair charged with dealing meth to task force informant

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two New Castle residents have been accused of repeatedly selling meth to informants for the Henry County Area Drug Task Force.

Cierra Don Daniels, 31, and Sean M. Heatherly, 48, both of the 300 block of South 22nd Street, are each charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 with three counts of dealing in meth, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Court documents allege the transactions involving the informants took place between November 2022 and August 2023.

Heatherly continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Thursday under a $71,500 surety bond and a $7,000 cash bond.

Daniels was being held on a $56,600 surety bond and a $5,150 cash bond.

Both were arrested on Feb. 8, although the most recent charges against them weren't filed until March 1.

According to a release, when task force members raided the 22nd Street home in February, they seized 78 grams of meth along with a handgun, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $2,895 in cash.

After the February arrests, Daniels and Heatherly were charged, also in Circuit Court 2, with dealing in meth, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Those dealing charges are Level 2 felonies with maximum 30-month sentences. Heatherly is set to stand trial June 24 on the charges filed in February, while Daniels has received a July 1 trial date.

Trial dates have not yet been set in the most recent cases.

Heatherly also faces a possession-of-meth charge filed in September 2023.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: New Castle man, woman charged with selling meth to informants