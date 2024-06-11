New Castle man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl, cocaine

A New Castle man pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws Tuesday.

The Department of Justice said Dontae Blackshear, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and cocaine between May 2021 and October 2022.

Blackshear was charged as part of a drug-trafficking crew operating in Mercer and Lawrence counties, the Department of Justice said. He was responsible for conspiring to distribute 20 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of cocaine.

According to officials, Blackshear has a prior state court felony drug-trafficking conviction from 2021 involving fentanyl and heroin, for which he was sentenced to one to two years in prison and was on parole when he committed the federal drug-trafficking crime.

Blackshear’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $2 million or both.

