New Castle man draws 10-year sentence for meth conviction

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — When members of the Henry County Area Drug Task Force raided a New Castle man's home in May 2021, they reported seizing an estimated $150,000 worth of drugs.

Last week, 31-year-old Justin Walker Griffin was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth, a Level 3 felony that carried a maximum 16-year sentence.

However, the prison term imposed by Henry Circuit Court 1 Judge Bob Witham stemmed from Griffin's admission that he was a habitual offender.

Another 10-year sentence, for the meth conviction, was suspended, and will be served on electronic home detention.

The Henry County Area Drug Task Force released a photo of evidence seized, including cash and controlled substances, after a May 2021 raid at a South 14th Street home.

A plea agreement called for dismissal of eight other pending charges — dealing in meth, dealing in cocaine, dealing in marijuana, two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and three counts of dealing in a controlled substance.

Three of those dealing counts were Level 2 felonies with maximum 30-year sentence.

When investigators raided Griffin's home in the 2900 block of South 14th Street, they reported finding 20 pounds of marijuana, a quarter-pound of both meth and ecstasy, a half-ounce of cocaine, an unspecified amount of LSD and "a variety of prescription medications."

Also seized were firearms and $35,000 in cash.

Griffin's criminal record includes a 2018 conviction in Hancock County for possession of a synthetic drug.

A co-defendant, 30-year-old Shianne B. Wilson, in late 2022 pleaded guilty to dealing in meth, dealing in cocaine and dealing in a controlled substance.

Wilson received a 14-year suspended sentence, but has since been accused of probation violations.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Meth conviction leads to 10-year sentence for New Castle man