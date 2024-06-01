New Castle man arrested in connection to McKeesport shooting

A New Castle man is facing charges related to a shooting that happened in McKeesport.

Police say Vance Sykes, 30, was arrested in New Castle on Friday.

Sykes is accused of shooting a man who was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his leg and lower abdomen on Marshall Drive at 7:03 p.m. on Sunday. That man was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police say the Vance Sykes was found nearby. He had also been shot.

Police say witnesses told them that Sykes got into an argument with the victim found in the car while they were at a cookout. During the argument, Sykes allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

He is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

