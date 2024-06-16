New Castle County under heat advisory Tuesday as heat wave hits Delaware. What to know

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for New Castle County.

The heat advisory is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat remains the concern for the upcoming week. In what will like be the start of many heat headlines over the coming days, a Heat Advisory has been issued for areas along the I95 corridor north and west and inland areas north of Brigantine. pic.twitter.com/stN7xsOc7T — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 16, 2024

A heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of extreme heat conditions. Typically, the heat index will be above 100 degrees and the nighttime air temperature will not drop below 75 degrees. The heat index on Tuesday is expected to reach 102.

According to the National Weather Service, this is the start of a period of excessive heat in Delaware with temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s through next week. The temperatures will be around 10 degrees higher than normal.

What should people do during extreme heat conditions?:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room.

Stay out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat wave: What to know when extreme hot weather is forecasted

What is the Heat Index?

Put it simply, when the body sweats, the perspiration evaporates, cooling the body. When the humidity is high, the sweat doesn't evaporate as quickly and the body doesn't cool itself as well. Therefore, the body feels warmer. The heat index represents the heat you're feeling outside.

Here's a chart to help you find out what the heat index is. You can also use this heat index calculator.

Heat index calculator

Who is most vulnerable in the heat?

According to the National Weather Service, heat is among the leading weather-related killers. These are the groups most impacted by high temperatures:

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

Older adults, particularly those with preexisting diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility and are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have serious health problems during a heat wave than healthy people.

Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

How to handle Pets in the heat

When heat waves hit, dogs are also susceptible to heat stress and head strokes, according to the American Kennel Club.

If your pet is exposed to extreme heat, the AKC suggests getting your dog to a shady spot, applying ice packs under the dog's front legs on their chest, and pouring cold water over their head and body. Dogs should be given water to drink. A cooling mat for the dog to sit or stand on would be helpful.

In addition, according to the American Kennel Club, with temperatures 85 degrees or higher for a sustained period, dog owners need to be careful with hot asphalt, pavement and sand. The hot surface can cause blisters on your pet's paws.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New Castle County under heat advisory as heat wave hits Delaware