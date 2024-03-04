Cast your vote today for the Des Moines area Student of the Week

Des Moines area school staff have nominated two high school students for the Register's new Student of the Week.

Staff from 29 schools in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties are asked each week to nominate a student they think rises to the occasion.

The public can vote once a day for Student of the Week through noon on Thursday, March 7. The winner will be announced March 8.

Sampson Henson, Martensdale-St. Marys Junior/Senior High School

Senior Sampson Henson is a role model in and out of athletics. Henson is a member of the National Honor Society, FFA president, he was football captain and wrestling captain. Additionally, he excels in his classes and assists younger students with tutoring. Henson does all of this while holding a job and working on his family farm.— Joshua D. Moser, principal

Juliana Goff, Roosevelt High School

Junior Juliana Goff works incredibly hard in school, and is thoughtful and kind. Goff can also be counted on to bring new ideas to the table in classroom discussions.

— Lisa Hesse, Roosevelt High School associate principal

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls will open on Mondays and close on Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Des Moines area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@dmreg.com.

