Cast your vote on Super Tuesday

Mar. 2—Tuesday, March 5 is the Party Primary Election. So far voter turnout in Anderson County has been sluggish, with only 8% of registered voters (7.35% Rep. And 0.65% Dem.) turning out to cast ballots in the first week of early voting, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.

In this election, voters must pick a party preference of Democrat or Republican. Whichever primary a voter decides to vote in, they can only vote in that same party's runoff election, if held.

According to Casey Brown, Anderson County Election Clerk, a voter may verbally tell the poll worker which ballot they choose or indicate by pointing at the list provided by the poll worker.

"Please be prepared prior to entering the polling location to know what party ballot you choose," Brown said. "Please make sure you have all the resources and take all necessary steps to become familiar with your ballot prior to entering the polling place. Sample ballots are available on the County Website, www.co.anderson.tx.us, or at the Anderson County Elections Office. The elections office is not able to provide any information for or against any measure on the ballot."

You can also review the sample ballots on the county website.

"It is imperative you make sure you have all the resources and take all necessary steps to become familiar with your ballot prior to entering the polling place," Brown said. "The elections office is not able to provide any information for or against any measure or candidate on the ballot."

All qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period.

If you would like to confirm whether you are registered or not, log onto the Texas Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.tx.us/.

You'll need one of the three combinations of information to check your status:

—your Texas driver's license number and date of birth,

—your first and last name, date of birth and what county you reside in,

—or your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.

You must bring one of seven approved forms of photo identification along with your voter certificate, if available. The seven approved forms of photo ID include:

—TX Election ID Certificate

—TX Driver License

—TX Personal ID Card

—TX Handgun License

—U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo ID

—U.S. Military ID Card

—U.S. Passport

Brown reminds all voters to remember that electioneering is not allowed within the 100-foot distance marker of the polling place.

"Please remove all candidate literature, including hats, pens, t-shirts, scarfs, etc., before entering the polling place," Brown said. "We are required by law to ask voters to remove any campaign literature before casting their vote. Voters may bring written notes or sample ballots to cast votes."

For more Anderson County election information call 903-723-7438 or log onto the county website at www.co.anderson.tx.us.