Cast your vote in the North Jersey Student of the Week winners poll

The final Student of the Week poll for the 2023-24 school year is ready for your vote. And this one has familiar names.

We thank the staff and faculty of high schools across North Jersey who nominated students doing something special in their schools and communities through academic achievement, extra-curricular activities and volunteerism.

To end the school year, we'd like to recognize two students from all of the North Jersey Student of the Week winners.

We ask you to vote now through noon on Friday, June 14: We're counting two weeks of votes in this poll. Then we'll highlight these exceptional students in a story on the top two vote-getters on Monday, June 17.

The poll is at the bottom of this story. Before you vote, please make sure to scroll down and read a summary of what the nominators had to say about all of the students prior to them being named North Jersey Student of the Week winners.

Patrick Stern, senior, Midland Park High School

Patrick organizes the National Honor Society tutoring program and is a member of the MPHS baseball and bowling teams. He was awarded the Rensselaer Medal for his analytical proficiency in math and science. He is also a member of the Interact Club and Peer Leadership Club.

Olivia Dell'Aglio, senior, Midland Park High School

Olivia is a treasurer of the senior class and is the local president of the National Honor Society and president of the MPHS Senate. Olivia won the Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology. She won the Brown Book Award for excellence in writing and attended the RYLA leadership camp.

Skyla Tallakson, senior, Henry P. Becton Regional High School

Skyla is a student-athlete on Becton’s varsity winter and spring track teams, and serves as a captain of the tennis team. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Math Honors Society. Additionally, she is the president of the senior class.

Emma Aumack, senior, Henry P. Becton Regional High School

Emma is a student-athlete who serves as the captain of the Becton girls varsity swim team. Along with being the vice president of the senior class, she is the secretary of the National Honor Society and a general member of the Spanish National Honor Society. Emma is also a member of the Girls Helping Girls club, as well as the head of fundraising in the school's environmental club.

Mattea Conforti, senior, Mountain Lakes High School

Mattea started the Filmmakers Club with our Teacher, Mr. Butler. While doing this she sought out and invited 50 people, all ages, to join the club.

Alexa Cuevas, senior, Tenafly High School

Alexa has donated a tremendous amount of her time and services to the NY Hemophilia Chapter (NYCHC) and New England Hemophilia Association (NEHA), which features advocacy work for the community; this extends beyond her local community. She was selected to represent her state in Washington, DC, advocating for support and funding for individuals affected by these disorders.

Carlos Chuqui-Minchala, senior, Hackensack High School

Carlos is able to successfully balance a rigorous Honors/Advanced Placement course load with an ambitious extra-curricular calendar. Carlos is a three-time member of the All-County Band for his tuba playing ability.

Julia Graceffo, senior, Mahwah High School

As a member of National Honor Society, Julia has outstanding dedication to volunteerism and pursuing opportunities to support her career pathway. Julia also has been the Senior Class President for all four years of high school. She is a valued member of the girls' soccer, basketball, and lacrosse teams.

Shamsher Angras, senior, Fair Lawn High School

Shamsher is a resilient and hardworking student who has a natural passion for learning and is always working to understand. Shamsher is always going above and beyond in his academics and is a pleasure to work with.

Callia Nickels, senior, Mahwah High School

Callia is a successful honor student, athlete, and community leader who is a member of Mahwah High School’s Biotechnology Research and Health Science (STEAM) Pathway.

Aidan Maleski, junior, North Arlington High School

Aidan is involved in the student mentoring program, athletic council, Biology club, and SADD/interact club. He plays varsity soccer for North Arlington High School as well as club soccer for Kearny Thistle United and the New Jersey ODP team.

Nursima Ozgencil, senior, Mahwah High School

In addition to being an excellent student with a strong work ethic, Nursima has generously volunteered her time as an English teacher of Turkish refugees, and in medical and social wellness programs through Valley Hospital, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine’s M.I.N.D.S, and the Bergen County Commission on the Status of Women.

Jake Scro, senior, Northern Highlands Regional High School

Jake is incredibly hard-working, conscientious, and service-oriented. He became a firefighter when he was 16, and works at the Saddle River Fire Department (SRFD) as part of his Fire Prevention Internship through our Career & Academic Pathways program. He also serves as an EMT with the SRFD and for the Waldwick Ambulance Department.

James Nemitoff, senior, Hawthorne High School

James earned the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his service project of establishing two Little Free Libraries in Goffle Brook Park. The community and park visitors have expressed their excitement about the new additions.

Declan Hughes, senior, North Arlington High School

Declan, a four-year varsity soccer player and two-year captain, runs varsity track in the winter and spring. He also is a member of the National Honor Society, Game Design Club President and Class of 2024 Executive Committee. He is the Class of 2024 salutatorian.

Max Ingerman, senior, Mahwah High School

Max is a dedicated, second-year Peer Leader in his high school's mentorship program. He also is a valued member of the Student Government Executive Board as corresponding secretary and the president of Action Through Athletics. He is a positive, dedicated, and spirited presence in his school community.

Niyati Shah, junior, Mahwah High School

Niyati is a leader of Calliope Literary Magazine, where she heads meetings and manages the production of the magazine. She also is in her third year as a class officer and a member of the Biotechnology Research and Health Sciences Career Pathway Program.

Nate Gaehring, senior, Hawthorne High School

Nate has a positive attitude and enthusiasm for learning, collaborating positively and effectively with his peers. Nate leads in both Boy Scouts (Assistant Scout Master of his troop) and at church. He led a group of boys in helping put the library back together.

Amina Pleasant, senior, Paterson P-Tech High School

Amina's dedication to academics is matched by her involvement in various school organizations. And she devotes her time to service projects and plays a pivotal role in organizing STEM events and workshops at the Paterson Museum and Great Falls National Park. Despite her busy schedule, she consistently maintains excellent grades and attendance, showcasing her commitment to both her education and community. Amina is a shining example of dedication, leadership, and academic excellence.

Connor Yturregui, sophomore, Mahwah High School

Connor is dedicated to the theater program: He comes to rehearsals early, takes attendance, offers constructive feedback, builds the sets, proposes fundraising ideas. He truly cares about the Drama Club and wants to make it the best it can possibly be.

Breanna Pereira, junior, North Arlington High School

Breanna is in the BCC Early College Program where she will obtain an Associate's Degree prior to her HS diploma next year. She has played volleyball for the last three years on the high school’s team. She is also a part of the art club, freshman mentor program, and Heroes and Cool Kids program.

Julia Roufaeil, junior, North Arlington High School

Julia is involved in the Student Council as Secretary, Class Committee as Treasurer, Viking Saga, SADD/ Interact, Town Council, the Freshman Mentor Program, Heroes and Cool Kids, and the Early College Program where she will obtain an Associate's Degree prior to her HS diploma next year.

Ayla Ceryansuyu, senior, Midland Park High School

Ayla is hard working and motivated. She excels as an Advanced Placement student and as an artist, going above and beyond in her roles within the Artists in Action Club and Art Honor Society.

Emily Marino, sophomore, Fair Lawn High School

Emily is a hardworking, mature, accepting, and exceedingly kind student. She is respectful to everyone she meets, peers and adults alike. Emily is also a talented musician, and is a dedicated member of the Fair Lawn High School Marching Band.

Gerald Alfano, sophomore, Fair Lawn High School

Gerald, who is part of the Fair Lawn High School Band, is an outstanding student who is a testament to hard work paying off, improving upon his academic capabilities with each passing year. Teachers and students know Gerald as a trustworthy young person who always stands up for what is right.

Ahzier Clerveaux, senior, Paterson P-Tech High School

Ahzier engages in school-wide activities, conducts morning announcements, and holds a significant role in the student government association. He is dedicated to service projects and volunteering at community STEM events. His captivating poetry presentation during our Black History Month celebration left peers and community members in awe.

Angel De La Guarda, senior, Paterson P-Tech High School

Angel is actively involved in school-wide activities, and serving in the student government association, he demonstrates exemplary leadership. His dedication extends to volunteering at the Paterson Museum and Great Falls National Park, where he engages families and visitors in enriching learning experiences.

Brielle Serodio, junior, North Arlington High School

Brielle, who plays soccer and is on the winter track team, is a member of the SADD/interact club, the art club, the athletic council, a Freshman mentor, part of the Heroes and Cool Kids program, and is the Secretary of the 2025 Class Committee.

Leah Schell, senior, Hawthorne High School

Leah is the Salutatorian at Hawthorne High School and a four-year member of the Hawthorne Theater Program, starring in the most recent musical, “Mamma Mia!”.

Kaitlyn O'Brien, senior, Ridgefield Memorial High School

Kaitlyn is an exceptional student, warm, and outgoing. She also is caring, seen during a ski trip she guided a student in need of help down a mountain at Mountain Creek.

