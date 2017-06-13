Cassini Captures Saturn’s Two-Toned Moon Iapetus

The Cassini spacecraft, which is in its Grand Finale mission, sent back a photograph of Saturn’s third-largest natural satellite, Iapetus, that shows the moon in its distinctive two-toned appearance. Looking something like a black-and-white tennis ball, regions on the surface of Iapetus are remarkably contrasting.

The photograph, taken in visible light using Cassini’s narrow-angle camera, shows the “light and dark regions fitting together like cosmic puzzle pieces,” a NASA statement that accompanied the image release Monday said.

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

The dark region seen in the image is called Cassini Regio, in honor of Giovanni Domenico Cassini, the Italian astronomer who discovered Iapetus in October 1671 and whose name also lends itself to the spacecraft that captured this image. The layer of “dark, dusty material” that covers Cassini Regio, reducing its reflectivity to only about 4 percent, is thought to be quite thin. But scientists are unsure of how that region — an entire hemisphere — got its dark material.

Some of the theories about the origin of Cassini Regio include eruption of dark material from the interior of the moon, or accumulation of debris that was ejected by impact events on the dark, outer moons of Saturn.

The bright region of Iapetus is called Roncevaux Terra. The two regions look so contrasting because the icy terrain of the brighter regions has reflectivity of as high as 60 percent, especially near the moon’s north pole.

Almost exactly along the geographical equator of the satellite runs a ridge, visible in a visible-light image captured by Cassini in 2004. This ridge is about 12 miles wide and has mountain peaks that tower 8 miles over the surrounding terrain. By comparison, the peak of the tallest mountain on Earth, Mt. Everest, is 5.5 miles above sea level. The origin of this ridge is unknown, but it makes the shape of Iapetus look walnut-like, neither spherical nor ellipsoid as is common among moons, especially the larger ones.

Photo: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute