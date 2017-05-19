Cassette comeback: For fans, 'a yearning for something you can hold'

Like the original, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is endearingly retro. The hero Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) cherishes a vintage Sony Walkman and his mixtape of 1970s pop gems such as “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” from the band Looking Glass.

The cassette is part of writer-director James Gunn's homage to the Analog Era. But tapes are hardly obsolete or even passé. While they may have disappeared from many record store shelves, tapes haven’t gone away. In fact, they’re back in a big way. Cassette sales are up by 82 percent for the year, and even Top 40 hitmaker Justin Bieber is releasing albums on tape. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is aiding the revival, too. When the original soundtrack dropped in 2014, the tape edition became the best-selling cassette record since 1984.

Sure, there’s a certain amount of nostalgia at play here and Millennial curiosity for what music sounds like without earbuds. But for the growing number of fans, labels, and musicians who are driving a cassette boomlet – and the much larger vinyl revival – there seems to be a yearning for music that offers a much fuller and more tactile experience, something that goes beyond the digital bits that feed nonstop streams from services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

“I think it’s a desire for more,” says Damon Krukowski, author of the new book “The New Analog: Listening and Reconnecting in a Digital World.” This renewed musical interest is about seeking out “fuller communication,” he says. Since digital streams can’t carry complete album artwork, liner notes, lyrics, or back cover credits, listeners are looking for parts of that music experience that extends beyond individual tracks on digital playlists.

“There’s a whole layer of meaning that also disappeared with the disappearance of the physical form,” he says. “It’s only when you have the full picture that you have full meaning.”

In many ways, it's the generation raised on an everything-digital media diet that's heralding the revival of the tangible. And it's not just music, either. Some recent studies have shown that 20-somethings prefer reading books on paper instead of on tablets, a trend that's helping keep many small booksellers alive. There's a renewed interest in the thing, as Mr. Krukowski points out, because the medium can be as valuable as the media itself.

Indeed, packaging and design is a premium in the new vinyl and cassette wave. For instance, the deluxe edition of Radiohead’s 2016 “A Moon Shaped Pool” includes a bound, 32-page art book. Indie cassette releases often contain limited edition posters and bonus tracks.

But there’s more to the analog format than album art, says Krukowski. In his book, he also argues that there’s just too much sterility in today’s digital music. While new recording technology can eliminate much of the noise that was once commonplace (and even cherished by audiophiles) in analog records, it's that kind of distortion – from the recordings as well as from record players and tape decks – that creates more memorable and meaningful listening experiences.

“Analog sound reproduction is tactile,” wrote Krukowski, who is one half of the musical duo Damon & Naomi and drummer for the influential 1980s indie rock band Galaxie 500. “It is, in part, a function of friction: the needle bounces in the grooves, the tape drags across the magnetic head. Friction dissipates energy in the form of sound. Meaning: you hear these media being played. Surface noise and tape hiss are not flaws in the analog media but artifacts of their use.”

For anyone who remembers when cassettes were commonplace, and every car had a tape deck, you'll know their characteristic hiss and squeak from dirty tape heads. And beware the cassette jam, and the tangle of tape. The medium wasn't known for superior sound. But the quality of new cassettes has improved since their heyday, largely because of better mastering equipment, says Steve Stepp, president of National Audio Company, the world’s largest producer of professional audio cassettes.

The company expects to turn out some 24 million tapes this year, a 20 percent jump from last year. “We’ve seen an amazing resurgence,” says Mr. Stepp. “Downloading from the cloud may be convenient, but it doesn’t give you anything to hold in your hand or trade with your friends,” he says. “There’s a yearning to have something in your hand.” And, he says, “you are listening to true analog sound.”