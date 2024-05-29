Cass Lake-Bena's Ellianna Johnson sets her sights on psychology

May 29—As graduation season arrives each year, the Pioneer features one graduate from each college and high school in the coverage area. Senior Ellianna Johnson is this year's featured graduate from

Cass Lake-Bena High School

which will host its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 31.

The Pioneer provided Johnson with a series of questions to answer:

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and receive my bachelor's degree in psychology.

What piqued your interest in your post-graduation plans?

My determination to advocate for individuals struggling with mental health problems.

Have you had a favorite class throughout high school?

My favorite class has been CIS Argument and Exposition with Krista Saxton.

What activities have you participated in?

My activities include the National Honor Society, Student Council and Yearbook.

What's been the greatest struggle or hardship you have overcome in your life?

In the course of my school career I have attended nine different schools, which have forced me to leave my friends behind and create new connections everywhere I go.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Working hard to maintain my grades and becoming salutatorian for the class of 2024.

Who is your greatest mentor?

My teacher, Ms. Saxton. She has been such an inspiration and really helpful in my high school and college endeavors.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

I participate in various non-typical extracurricular activities through the school such as hosting our school's rewards and recognition banquet and managing the yearbook booth at our school's parent-teacher conferences.