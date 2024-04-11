Cass County receives $1.3M in state funding for road projects

Apr. 11—Cass County communities can roll forward with road and bridge projects due to a recent boost of more than $1.3 million in state funding through Indiana's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

"Our streets and roads play a critical role in our everyday lives, which is why it is important to make sure they are adequately funded," said Ethan Manning, R-Logansport. "Indiana's Community Crossings program provides much-needed funding to complete projects without raising taxes or taking on additional debt."

A total of 252 communities across the state will receive over $207 million through Indiana's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. Funds can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other items. Cass County will receive a total of $1,336,615.61.

State law requires 50% of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.6 billion to improve local roads and bridges.

Other areas receiving awards include Carroll County ($1,363,237.50), Delphi ($999,750), Fulton County ($1,5000,000), Howard County ($1,499,350.73), Kokomo ($1,500,000), Miami County ($1,500,000), Monticello ($1,038,258), Pulaski County ($1,032,285) and Rochester ($329,497.50).