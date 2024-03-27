Cass County public safety agencies respond to truck rollover, contain EAF spill

Mar. 26—Cass County public safety agencies were dispatched at 8:25 Monday morning for a report of a single vehicle accident.

The accident, which occurred at County Road 225 South between County Roads 375 West and 275 West, saw a semi tractor trailer truck that had rolled over, according to a press release.

When agencies arrived, they found a semi on its passenger side laying off the north side of the roadway, the vehicle being owned by Gardner Transport Services, Inc. The vehicle was transporting material from Nucor Steel Crawfordsville to Waelz Sustainable Products (WSP).

Cass County Emergency Management Agency, due to the presence of HAZMAT placards, was requested to respond. Spilled material was later identified as Electric Arc Furnace Dust, or EAF.

Responders from Cass County Emergency Management Agency, Logansport Fire Department and Clinton Township Fire Department worked to contain the spill with reinforced plastic sheeting to prevent further spill and leakage to the environment, the press release says. Additional berms were constructed to contain diesel fuel and other leaking observed. The spill had been contained by 9:45 a.m..

Some responders were released from the scene at the time of the spill being contained. The EMA remains on scene with the Clinton Township Fire Department awaiting representatives from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management Emergency Response section and cleanup contractors from the companies involved. All hazards are contained onsite and are covered at this time, and there is no danger to the surrounding community at this time.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Cass County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene, and the Cass County Highway Department and the Cass County Central Dispatch assisted with resource support. County Road 225 S will remain closed while cleanup operations are completed.