Cass County man sentenced for 2023 killing of girlfriend

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County man is sentenced for the 2023 killing of his girlfriend.

Christopher Marshall, 50, was sentenced to life in prison for a second-degree murder charge.

A Cass County jury convicted him in April on the second-degree murder charge and six other charges including armed criminal action, stealing a firearm, and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

In Missouri, a life sentence is defined as 30 years unless the charge is first-degree murder.

Around 1:12 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, Cass County sheriff deputies were called to a home in the the 23700 block of State Route C Highway in Peculiar, for a shooting. Inside the home is where they found the victim’s body.

Court documents say Marshall told investigators his girlfriend, 50-year-old Alyssa Jordan, shot herself in the head then threw the gun in a pond before she died in their kitchen.

According to court documents, detectives were immediately skeptical of Marshall’s story, saying they “could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from him … also observed the defendant stumbling while walking and having very slurred speech.”

After getting a warrant, investigators quickly found three weapons under a mattress, including one in a holster that detectives suspect was used in the incident.

