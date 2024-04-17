Cass County felon pleads guilty to straw purchasing conspiracy

Apr. 16—WALKER — A convicted felon from Walker has pleaded guilty to his role in an illegal firearm straw-purchasing conspiracy that took place in May 2023.

According to court documents, on May 26, 2023, Donald Duane Armstrong Jr., 36, and a co-conspirator entered a Federal Firearms Licensee in Walker, where the co-conspirator purchased a Glock model 23 G5, 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, intending to transfer the firearm to Armstrong, who is a convicted felon.

In purchasing the firearm, Armstrong's co-conspirator lied when filling out the ATF Form 4473, which certifies that he was the actual buyer/transferee of the firearm, when in fact the firearm was intended for Armstrong. On June 14, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Armstrong's residence, the documents said.

At the residence law enforcement seized 14 firearms, including the firearm purchased on May 26, 2023. Because Armstrong has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Armstrong pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 16, in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Cass County Sheriff's Office.