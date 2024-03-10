Cass County EMA hosts emergency response training

Mar. 10—Several agencies participated in an emergency response exercise hosted by the Cass County Emergency Management Agency Thursday at the Logansport Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wabash Avenue.

This simulated the release of chlorine from a damaged container. This was a simulation and no actual hazardous substances were used in the exercise, according to a press release from the EMA.

Personnel from this year's HAZMAT Technician course were joined by last year's graduates, as well as firefighters from the Logansport and Walton Community Fire Departments who provided additional on-scene equipment and support. This was the final practical test for those finishing this year's HAZMAT Technician course, and students will take their written certification exam next week.

The purpose of the Hazardous Materials Technician course is to provide for the student already trained at the Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations level emergency responders with the knowledge and skills to meet the minimum job performance requirements.

Candidates must demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to safely and effectively identify hazardous materials make the necessary notifications, perform scene isolation, public protection actions and defensive control measures at hazardous materials incidents, among other tasks.

Financial support for this program was provided by the Cass County Local Emergency Planning Committee, a Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Duke Energy Foundation.

Additional on-site support was provided by Logansport Utilities, the Indiana Office of the State Fire Marshal (CBRNE Section), Cass County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Fire District 1.

This year's HAZMAT Technician course graduates will be providing HAZMAT Response with teams in Cass, Howard and Miami counties.