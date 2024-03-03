Cass Co. officers arrest wanted shooting suspect overnight

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Cass County authorities successfully apprehended an “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect early Sunday morning, after announcing he was at large Saturday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Beardstown Police responded to a report of shots fired just before 6 p.m. Saturday. At the scene near Clay Street and East 5th Street, a shooting victim was found with what officers said were “non-life-threatening” injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as Andrew J. Wright, was nowhere to be found at the time. The Sheriff’s Office turned to social media late that night to inform the public and ask for help in locating him. They also said the Illinois State Police had joined in on the investigation.

It wasn’t until 5:05 a.m. Sunday that Beardstown Police found and arrested Wright. Another social media post from the Sheriff’s Office followed soon after to announce the update.

“There is not believed to be any further known risk to the community,” the post announcing Wright’s arrest reads.

Officials also asked that those with further information on this incident to call the Beardstown Police Department at 217-323-3131.

