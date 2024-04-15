Casino night fundraiser to be held in San Angelo for State Supported Living Center

The Volunteer Services Council will be holding a Casino Night fundraiser in San Angelo for the State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad.

The Casino Night will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 5:30-10 p.m. at The Cactus Hotel, 36 E Twohig Ave.

"Get ready for a night of fun and excitement," an event flyer stated. "Try your luck at the poker table, roll the dice and the craps table or spin the wheel at the roulette table. This event is going to be fun!"

There will be casino tables with dealers, special speakers, live and silent auctions, spirits pull and a meal.Individual tickets are $75 or you can purchase a reserved table for $1,000. VIP table sponsorships are available the council will be accepting in-kind donations for the auction.

"We would love your support as we raise funds to provide additional services, help, and opportunities for residents of the State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad, Texas," Trey Holmes with the council said.

The council is planning to make this an annual event. Call 903-386-4878 to purchase tickets or for more information.

