Casino manager's actions led to his own death, reply to lawsuit alleges

Michael Thomas Glaspy of Riverview leaves the Moncton courthouse on July 28, 2023, with lawyer Alison Ménard. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A man accused of the manslaughter of a casino manager in Moncton has responded to a lawsuit by the man's family by alleging the manager is to blame for his own death.

Michael Thomas Glaspy, 51, of Riverview has been charged in connection with the death of Rodney Frenette.

Frenette, the food and beverages manager at Casino New Brunswick, was assaulted March 4, 2023. The 56-year-old died in hospital March 28 last year.

Frenette's estate, widow and daughter are suing Glaspy.

The case alleges Glaspy was a customer at the casino who consumed excessive alcohol or intoxicants. It alleges Glaspy hit Frenette, which led to him falling, hitting his head and to his later death.

Casino New Brunswick in Moncton's north end on April 4, 2023. The lawsuit, separate from the criminal case, contains allegations that have yet to be proven in court. (Gilles Landry/Radio-Canada)

Glaspy's lawyer, Alison Ménard, has filed a statement of defence in response to the lawsuit, which says Glaspy shouldn't be blamed for Frenette's death.

"The Defendant claims and the fact is that the deceased Rodney Frenette responded to and interfered in a security situation at the Casino New Brunswick which was out of the realm and scope of his employment and training, thereby contributing to his own injuries and subsequent death," the document states.

A subsequent document describes security footage, saying Frenette confronted Glaspy instead of having security intervene. It says a "heated exchange" led to pushing and other staff intervening.

"The intervention of the bar staff caused the Defendant to fall forward, precipitating the backward fall of the alleged victim," the document states. "In the course of the fall, the alleged victim struck his head, causing serious injury to himself."

The lawsuit, separate from the criminal case, contains allegations that have yet to be proven in court.

The statement of defence says the lawsuit against Glaspy is "replete with speculative statements not based in fact."

It specifically says there are inaccurate claims about Glaspy having "martial arts and boxing training," failing to take medication "for his violent tendencies" and failing to avoid a gambling facility "when his gambling habits were known to have caused him aggravation and anger."

Glaspy's response asks the court to dismiss the case.

Brian Murphy, a lawyer representing the family, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Glaspy's trial on the criminal charge is scheduled to start May 13, 2025. He was released on bail pending trial.