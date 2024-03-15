Cash4Life winning numbers for Thursday, March 14.

lohud staff
·1 min read

The Cash4Life drawing for Thursday March 14 will be drawn within the hour. We will have results when they are available.

Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game available in 10 states. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000

The winning numbers are drawn at 9 p.m. EST daily and we will have the results below.

Check below for the winning numbers for Thursday, March 14.

Cash4Life winning numbers

Check back after 9 pm for the winning numbers.

When is the next Cash4Life drawing?

Cash4Life is drawn daily.

How late can you buy a Cash4Life ticket in New York?

In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 8:45 p.m. daily. Cash4LIfe costs $2 to play.

Cash4Life is available in these 10 U.S. states:

  • New York

  • New Jersey

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Indiana

  • Maryland

  • Missouri

  • Pennsylvania

  • Tennessee

  • Virginia

What are the Cash4Life prizes?

Match

Win

Odds

5 numbers + Cash Ball

$1,000/day for life

1 in 21,846,048

5 numbers

$1,000/week for life

1 in 7,282,016

4 numbers + Cash Ball

$2,500

1 in 79,440

4 numbers

$500

1 in 26,480

3 numbers + Cash Ball

$100

1 in 1,471

3 numbers

$25

1 in 490

2 numbers + Cash Ball

$10

1 in 83

2 numbers

$4

1 in 28

1 number + Cash Ball

$2

1 in 13

What are the odds of winning Cash4Life?

The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life is 1 in 7.76.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Did you win the New York jackpot for March 14, 2024 Cash4Life