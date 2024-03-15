Cash4Life winning numbers for Thursday, March 14.
The Cash4Life drawing for Thursday March 14 will be drawn within the hour. We will have results when they are available.
Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game available in 10 states. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000
The winning numbers are drawn at 9 p.m. EST daily and we will have the results below.
Check below for the winning numbers for Thursday, March 14.
Cash4Life winning numbers
Check back after 9 pm for the winning numbers.
When is the next Cash4Life drawing?
Cash4Life is drawn daily.
How late can you buy a Cash4Life ticket in New York?
In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 8:45 p.m. daily. Cash4LIfe costs $2 to play.
Cash4Life is available in these 10 U.S. states:
New York
New Jersey
Florida
Georgia
Indiana
Maryland
Missouri
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
Virginia
What are the Cash4Life prizes?
Match
Win
Odds
5 numbers + Cash Ball
$1,000/day for life
1 in 21,846,048
5 numbers
$1,000/week for life
1 in 7,282,016
4 numbers + Cash Ball
$2,500
1 in 79,440
4 numbers
$500
1 in 26,480
3 numbers + Cash Ball
$100
1 in 1,471
3 numbers
$25
1 in 490
2 numbers + Cash Ball
$10
1 in 83
2 numbers
$4
1 in 28
1 number + Cash Ball
$2
1 in 13
What are the odds of winning Cash4Life?
The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life is 1 in 7.76.
This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Did you win the New York jackpot for March 14, 2024 Cash4Life