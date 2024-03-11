Cash4Life $1,000 a day for life jackpot won on Sunday. See where the ticket was sold

One lucky lottery player matched all five white balls in Sunday's Cash4Life drawing to win the $1,000 a day for life jackpot prize.

That winning ticket was sold at a a Publix in Palm Beach, Florida.

There were also $53,097 in prizes won by 9,511 lottery players in Sunday's drawing, the New Jersey Lottery announced Monday.

Cash4Life, which is only available in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia, is a daily lottery game.

BIG PRIZES: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots climb to $1.267 billion combined to start week

In the game, a player selects five numbers from one to 60, and also a Cash Ball from one to four. The price per ticket is $2. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or $7 million cash value and the second prize is $1,000 a week for life or $1 million cash value.

The winning Cash4Life numbers drawn on Sunday, March 10 were: 5, 13, 17, 42 and 43 with Cash Ball: 4.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: $1,000 a day for life Cash4Life jackpot won on Sunday. See where