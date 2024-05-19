Police think an "armed and dangerous" man suspected in the murder of his girlfriend remains in the Phoenix area as the cash reward for his arrest has been doubled. `Xavier Parrell Hughley, 30, is wanted in suspicion of the March 27 shooting death of Amanda George, 43, who died from her injuries April 9, according to police.

"The detective believes that someone knows where this guy is hiding out at," said Silent Witness Detective Mike Fischer in a video the nonprofit uploaded Friday on YouTube. "We're trying to get this person off the streets. He's considered dangerous. He's armed and dangerous 'cause he has a gun already and detectives believe he's not afraid to use it whether it's a citizen or a police officer."

Silent Witness is currently offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Hughley's arrest. The reward was previously set at $1,000.

Hughley is possibly living out of a hotel in the areas encompassing 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road and from Interstate 10 up to 81st and 83rd Avenues, Fischer said.

The suspect is described by Silent Witness as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to Fischer, Hughley has likely cut or shaved his braids but he does have multiple identifying tattoos.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish, or leave a tip at silentwitness.org. Fischer added all tips are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cash reward set for 'armed and dangerous' Phoenix murder suspect