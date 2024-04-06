Cash reward raised to $5,000 in search for March 28 fatal hit-and-run driver

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, who on March 19 raised the cash reward from $3,000 to $5,000 for tipsters who lead to arrests in cold cases, has identified the victim of a March 28, 2024, hit-and-run as John Vanwy, 54.

A week after a hit-and-run crash that killed a hard-working, supporting father who never shed a tear that prompted a search for a pickup driver, authorities have released new details, including new images of the suspected vehicle, as well as the victim's identity.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has identified the victim as John Vanwy, 54, of Lehigh Acres.

Investigators with Florida Highway Patrol say that Vanwy and his girlfriend were riding his motorcycle just after 9:30 p.m. March 28 when the driver of a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup struck the couple near Rena Avenue and 40th Street Southwest, in Lehigh Acres, and kept on driving.

Vanwy died, while his girlfriend was seriously injured.

Crime Stoppers said Thursday video surfaced shortly after the crash of the driver exiting his pickup and looking around his vehicle with a flashlight before leaving the scene.

The driver never called 911 for help and never tried to render assistance, authorities said.

A GoFundMe created by Amber Vanwy, John Vanwy's daughter, said her father is remembered as an honest, hard-working man and a supportive father and friend "who would give you the shirt off his back if he could."

"He was always cool to be around and had a peace about him that people loved," Amber Vanwy wrote in the fundraiser. "He is where I get my heart from. This man was wise beyond his years. As a kid growing up around him I never saw him shed a tear."

Amber Vanwy said that for John Vanwy riding his motorcycle "was his way of feeling alive and free."

"He loved to build up the community around him both on the job and off the job," Amber Vanwy wrote. "This man could always make something out of nothing."

By Saturday morning, the fundraiser had collected over $3,500 toward its $5,000 target.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, who on March 19 raised the cash reward from $3,000 to $5,000 for tipsters who lead to arrests in cold cases, has identified the victim in the March 28, 2024, crash as John Vanwy, 54.

The Florida Highway Patrol has released a clearer photo of the pickup they’re looking for in this incident. Its license plate is redacted in the image.

Anyone with any information on the location of the pickup, and the identity or whereabouts of the driver, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

