Cash App transaction leads to arrest in south St. Louis homicide: Police

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department claim a Cash App transaction helped them solve a recent fatal shooting in south city.

According to a probable cause statement, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 4 in the 4800 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shooting and found the victim, Tyler Leeper, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. Leeper was rushed to the hospital, but he died of his injuries. He was 18.

Whistleblower lawsuit alleges retaliation by Missouri House speaker

Investigators were able to access Leeper’s phone and noticed a recent Cash App transaction involving De’Marcus Currie.

Police claim that after arresting Currie, he admitted to working with two other people to set up Leeper for a meeting in order to steal Leeper’s gun. Leeper tried to fight back during the robbery and was shot as a result.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Currie, 18, with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. Currie remains jailed without bond. He’s due in court on June 11 for a detention hearing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.