New Casey's, Turnaround Ranch cottage planned, according to Joplin building permits

Apr. 10—A new Casey's on Main Street and the second of three cottages for Turnaround Ranch are the largest projects listed in March building permits for the city of Joplin.

The cottage for Turnaround Ranch, a residential treatment program for teens, will be built at 1944 Snowberry Lane. The permit is valued at $2.2 million.

It is the second of three new cottages planned for Turnaround Ranch, a 36-bed residential treatment facility for adolescents ages 13-18. Turnaround Ranch provides 24-hour care for youths experiencing emotional and behavioral problems.

According to Del Camp, chief clinical officer for Ozark Center, the behavioral health arm of Freeman Health System, the new cottage is about 5,000 square feet in size.

These cottages offer 24/7 support and supervision by mental health specialists.

A similar cottage opened last year,

Casey's also filed a permit for a new store at 2501 S. Main St.

Total permits for Joplin in March came to $11.4 million, bringing the total for the first five months of the city's fiscal year to $63.9 million.

The city's fiscal year runs from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2024, for the city of Joplin. The permits reflect only that construction taking place in the Joplin city limits.

Twelve permits valued at more than $2.67 million also were filed in March for new homes in Joplin, or more than $222,000 per new home; so far this fiscal year, 41 permits for new homes valued at $9.5 million have been filed, or nearly $232,000 per new home.

Major permits to date

The 10 largest permits filed so far this fiscal year in Joplin are:

—$12 million for B&B Theatres to be built south of 32nd Street on Hammons Boulevard. Plans call for eight curved wall-to-wall screens featuring laser projection, heated leather recliners and a surround sound system in every auditorium. An expanded concession stand would serve traditional movie food and drinks, as well as hot food, and adult beverages. A family arcade center and party room as well as an outdoor patio area also are planned. The total project when finished with the installation of state-of-the-art equipment is expected to be about $33.6 million. The planned 40,000-square-foot theater location is on an 8.3-acre site. Completion of the theater is expected in the second quarter of 2025.

—$4.8 million in two permits for commercial improvements at Flying J Truck Stop at 11570 Route FF. The company said in a statement that a remodel is slated to start in April.

—$4.17 million by Boyd Metals for work at 1032 S. Wall Ave. In September, Boyd Metals, 1028 S. Byers Ave., announced a $9.3 million expansion that will take the Joplin plant from 60,000 square feet to 111,000 square feet and add 12 jobs to the 60 the business already supports. Completion is projected for the fall of 2024.

—$3.5 million for a new commercial project by MGI Leasing at 8315 E. 26th St. in Joplin. No details have been released about this project.

—$3.5 million for a commercial building at 2918 E. 20th St., which is the southwest corner of 20th Street and Range Line Road. City officials said the application is for Good Day Farms, which is to be a dispensary. The owners are out of Little Rock, Arkansas.

—$2.2 million for new cottage for Turnaround Ranch, 1944 Snowberry Lane.

—$1.5 million for a sewer line extension and other work at 2115 W. 29th St.

—$1.5 million for 5703 W. Wildwood Ranch Parkway, home of Easy Living Inc., for a commercial addition.

—$1.5 million by Stilley Law Firm for a new commercial building at 2202 Connecticut Ave.

—$1.39 million by Ozark Christian College for dorm upgrades. OCC spokesperson Amy Storms said OCC recently completed a three-year capital campaign that raised $6 million. Some of the money is being used for graduate programs, some to underwrite student grants, and some for renovation of the six dorms on the campus. Upgrades are planned for one of those dorms this summer.