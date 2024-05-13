Casey DeSantis has ‘zero’ interest in running for governor, Ron DeSantis says

The next governor’s race is a long way off, but the noise has been persistent.

Two recent surveys depicted Florida first lady Casey DeSantis as a top choice among Republican voters in a hypothetical 2026 election.

But on Monday, Casey’s husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, threw cold water on the speculation.

“If I had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate, I would characterize it as zero,” DeSantis said with a smile. “She’s had a front-row seat on all the nonsense that goes on when you do it.”

DeSantis made his remarks at a news conference where he announced an array of new state initiatives aimed at combating human trafficking.

In response to an attempt to reach the first lady on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the governor declined to comment, redirecting a reporter back to the governor’s comments at the Monday event.

For years, Ron and Casey DeSantis have been a formidable political team, with Casey serving as a main political adviser to the governor. In 2023 and early 2024, Casey was front and center in her husband’s presidential campaign, which ended after the Iowa caucuses in January.

Others rumored to be interested in a run for governor, among others, include Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, and the three Republicans who currently hold statewide elected office: Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Attorney General Ashley and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Election Day 2026 is just 904 days away.