Casey Anthony's Dad Fires Back at Daughter After Her Interview: 'His Heart Hurts Even More'

Casey Anthony’s parents say they are “hurt” by their daughter’s remarks in a recent series of interviews with The Associated Press.

"After years of silence, Casey Anthony has once again pointed to her father as a suspect in the disappearance and death of his granddaughter, Caylee," reads a statement given to People magazine by Anthony’s mom and dad, Cindy and George.

Read: Casey Anthony's Lawyer Said She Killed Her Daughter, Claims Former Private Investigator

“George, who has continued to try and move forward from this tragedy and who was vindicated on multiple occasions, is once again forced to relive the hints, rumors, lies and allegations that are being made by Casey Anthony,” the statement said.

George’s "heart hurts even more now," the parents said.

In exclusive interviews with The AP, Anthony, now 31, seems to implicate her dad in the 9-year-old killing of Caylee.

"So your parents had her?" she is asked about the day 2-year-old Caylee disappeared.

"My dad did," she replied.

"To your understanding, how did she die?" she is asked during one interview. "I don’t know," Anthony answered.

Read: Casey Anthony Reportedly Bored with Life 5 Years After Acquittal in Murder of 2-Year-Old Caylee

The woman, who was acquitted of murdering her only child, now lives in West Palm Beach, Fla., in the home of Patrick McKenna, a private detective who was an investigator for her defense team.

Nearly six years ago, during her criminal trial, Anthony's lead attorney Jose Baez suggested Caylee died in her grandparents' pool and that George helped cover it up. Baez also claimed George sexually abused Casey when she was a child.

George Anthony vehemently denied those claims.

Watch: Casey Anthony Likes Going to Bars, Being Recognized, Drinking Jack Daniel's and Coke: AP

Related Articles: