Casey Anthony Still In Spotlight Years After Murder Trial

The first portion of a three-part documentary detailing the trial of Casey Anthony, the "most hated mom in America," aired Sunday. Even though she was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nearly 6 years ago, Anthony remains as fascinating as ever to the public.
Now 30 years old, Anthony popped up intermittently in public since first capturing the nation's attention in 2008. Here's a full timeline:
Jun. 15, 2008: Anthony claimed she dropped her daughter off at the home of a babysitter named Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez in Orlando, but both were missing when she went back to pick them up. She said it was the last time she ever saw her daughter.
Jul. 15, 2008: After allegedly not seeing her daughter for a full month, Anthony still had not reported her missing. The call to 911 eventually came from her mother, Cindy Anthony.
"I found out my granddaughter has been taken. She's been missing for a month," she said in the call. "I found my daughter's car today and it smelled like there's been a dead body in the damn car."
Jul. 16, 2008: Anthony was arrested and charged with child neglect. The mother told police she had mounted her own, independent search for her daughter and claimed it was why she did not call police herself.
Jul. 22, 2008: Police officially declared Anthony a person of interest in the disappearance of her daughter after finding strands of hair in the trunk of her car. Bail was set for Anthony at $500,000.
Sept. 1, 2008: Police issued a statement saying they did not believe Caylee was alive.
Sept. 25, 2008: Babysitter Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez filed a lawsuit against Anthony for defamation of character.
Oct. 2, 2008: Anthony was officially declared a person of interest.
Oct. 14, 2008: Anthony was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter and providing false information to law enforcement.
Oct. 24, 2008: Police announced they found chloroform and evidence consistent with bodily decomposition in the trunk of Anthony's car.
Dec. 11, 2008: The skull of a small child was found near Anthony's home. Police announced they were "somewhat confident" the skull was Caylee's.
Dec. 19, 2008: Caylee was declared dead after DNA testing confirmed the skull belonged to the 2-year-old.
Apr. 7, 2010: An inmate at the same prison as Anthony claimed the mother told her she often used chloroform to sedate Caylee so she could attend parties without having to pay for a babysitter.
May 25, 2011: Anthony's murder trial began. Defense lawyer Jose Baez claimed that Caylee had accidentally drowned in June 2008 and that Anthony's father, George, helped her cover it up.
Jun. 23, 2011: Prosecutors revealed they found internet searches for "neck breaking" and "chloroform" on Anthony's computer. Her mother, Cindy, claimed she had done the searches herself. Prosecutors claimed that Anthony had used chloroform to knock Caylee out before suffocating her with duct tape.
Jul. 1, 2011: Prosecutors revealed that Anthony's mother could not have conducted the internet searches because she was at work at the time.
Jul. 5, 2011: After a mere 11 hours of deliberation, the jury found Anthony not guilty of murder. She was instead found guilty of four counts of providing false information to law enforcement and given four years in jail, three of which she had already served. Most of the remainder was shortened for good behavior.
Jul. 11, 2011: Anthony was released from prison.
May 25, 2016: A private investigator said defense attorney Jose Baez admitted Anthony had killed her daughter and that Anthony had sex with the lawyer in exchange for his services. Baez denied all allegations.
Feb. 4, 2017: Anthony is seen protesting President Donald Trump in Florida.
Mar. 1, 2017: The judge who presided over the case, Belvin Perry Jr., said he thought it was likely that Anthony killed her daughter accidentally by using too much chloroform.
Mar. 4, 2017: Anthony took part in her first interview since being released from prison. "I don't give a shit what anyone thinks about me, I never will," she told the Associated Press. "I'm okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night."
Apr. 9, 2017: "Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery," a three-part documentary detailing the case, aired on Investigation Discovery. Social media users skewered the existence of the documentary.
