Casey Anthony Still In Spotlight Years After Murder Trial

The first portion of a three-part documentary detailing the trial of Casey Anthony, the "most hated mom in America," aired Sunday. Even though she was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nearly 6 years ago, Anthony remains as fascinating as ever to the public.

Now 30 years old, Anthony popped up intermittently in public since first capturing the nation's attention in 2008. Here's a full timeline:

Jun. 15, 2008: Anthony claimed she dropped her daughter off at the home of a babysitter named Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez in Orlando, but both were missing when she went back to pick them up. She said it was the last time she ever saw her daughter.

Jul. 15, 2008: After allegedly not seeing her daughter for a full month, Anthony still had not reported her missing. The call to 911 eventually came from her mother, Cindy Anthony.

Photo: Getty

"I found out my granddaughter has been taken. She's been missing for a month," she said in the call. "I found my daughter's car today and it smelled like there's been a dead body in the damn car."

Jul. 16, 2008: Anthony was arrested and charged with child neglect. The mother told police she had mounted her own, independent search for her daughter and claimed it was why she did not call police herself.

Jul. 22, 2008: Police officially declared Anthony a person of interest in the disappearance of her daughter after finding strands of hair in the trunk of her car. Bail was set for Anthony at $500,000.

Sept. 1, 2008: Police issued a statement saying they did not believe Caylee was alive.

Sept. 25, 2008: Babysitter Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez filed a lawsuit against Anthony for defamation of character.

Oct. 2, 2008: Anthony was officially declared a person of interest.

Oct. 14, 2008: Anthony was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter and providing false information to law enforcement.

Oct. 24, 2008: Police announced they found chloroform and evidence consistent with bodily decomposition in the trunk of Anthony's car.

Dec. 11, 2008: The skull of a small child was found near Anthony's home. Police announced they were "somewhat confident" the skull was Caylee's.

Dec. 19, 2008: Caylee was declared dead after DNA testing confirmed the skull belonged to the 2-year-old.

