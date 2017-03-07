Casey Anthony Says She Doesn't Care About Others' Opinions

The judge who presided over the case believes Anthony may have killed her daughter by accident.

Casey Anthony was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008, only to be acquitted in 2011. The young mother, however, could not escape the flak she faced at the hands of the public in the case extensively covered by the media.

“Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass,” Anthony, now 30, told the Associated Press. “I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports.”

Last seen on June 16, 2008, the child was first reported missing on July 15 the same year by her grandmother. The mother was arrested the following day on charges of child neglect but maintained that the child went missing with a babysitter and that she had been carrying out an investigation of her own over the month.

While prosecutors were able to establish that Anthony was lying about a number of things, they were unable to draw links between the mother and Caylee’s death. They claimed Anthony killed her daughter by using chloroform, covering her nose and mouth with duct tape, and using the trunk of her car to dump the body in the woods.

The trial, which lasted a month and a half, resulted in the jury deciding that Anthony was not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse, after the mother’s DNA was not found on the duct tape the prosecution said was used to suffocate Caylee.

However, Anthony said her fate was decided way before the decision. She told the AP, “My sentence was doled out long before there was a verdict. Sentence first, verdict afterward. People found me guilty long before I had my day in court.”

Despite being called America’s most hated mother who has been treated as an outcast by society, Anthony said she was taking back control of her life. While her bedroom walls were still covered by photos of Caylee, Anthony maintained that she was concentrating on leading a better life, including a plan to go skydiving for her 31st birthday.

“I don’t give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

