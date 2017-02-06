Casey Anthony Comes Out of Hiding to Protest Trump Outside Mar-a-Lago Estate

Nearly six years after she was acquitted in the death of her two-year-old daughter, Casey Anthony was found protesting outside Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate over the weekend.

The seldom-seen 30-year-old is said to reportedly live in the Palm Beach area of Florida where Trump has his estate.

Photographers and journalists from local outlets like the Palm Beach Post and WPTV spotted the controversial figure outside the 45th president’s estate.

She told WPTV that she was there because she is against his policies. She did not appear on camera and did not specify which policies she was against.

Casey Anthony spotted at anti-Trump protest march to Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/obb5I1gwWT — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) February 6, 2017

Anthony attended the protest dubbed “March Mar-a-Lago,” which was organized by South Florida Activism and Women's March Florida PBC.

Palm Beach Police took to Twitter to say they estimated 3,000 people were outside the gated Mar-a-Lago estate and it was a peaceful protest that resulted in no arrests.

Thank you to all that helped keep the peace. Final stats: estimated 3000 participants, 0 arrests, 1 peaceful night. — Palm Beach Police (@PalmBeachPolice) February 5, 2017

