Casement Park: West Belfast stadium to have smaller Euro 2028 capacity

An artist's impression of the proposed stadium in west Belfast

The new stadium to be built at Casement Park in west Belfast will have a smaller initial capacity than originally planned.

There will be room for 30,000 spectators when it first opens, rather than 34,500.

However, the plan is to increase the capacity after the Euro 2028 soccer tournament.

Questions remain about whether the stadium will be built in time for the event.

An official estimate puts the cost of the redevelopment project at about £308m and the funding currently is not available.

Nonetheless, preparations for the stadium reconstruction continue and there has been a re-think in terms of the initial configuration of the seating.

Rather than build a 34,500 capacity stadium with 26,000 seats and 8,500 standing, the plan is to initially make it all-seater.

The organisers of Euro 2028, Uefa, require all-seater stadiums.

Casement Park has not been in use for 10 years

Casement Park is one of 10 venues in the UK and Ireland chosen to host matches in the tournament.

The redevelopment project is being overseen by the Department for Communities.

A spokesperson said: "Work is ongoing with all partners to initially deliver the stadium to meet UEFA specifications.

"A stadium configuration of 30,000 seats will be provided for the Euro tournament, which will be returned to the Gaelic games configuration after the tournament, to provide 26,000 seats plus an 8,500 capacity standing terrace."

It had been thought it would happen the other way, with the larger capacity first, and then the reduction before the Euros.

Given the fact that the building of the stadium has not yet begun, it may have been decided there is insufficient time to carry out the capacity reduction before the soccer tournament.

When planning permission for the stadium was granted in 2022 the capacity quoted was 34,578.

The reduced capacity at the Euros will ease traffic and parking issues around the west Belfast venue.

The stadium will primarily be for GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) games but the design will allow it to host other sports, including soccer and rugby.

If built, it will be the only stadium in Belfast with more than 20,000 seats.

If funding issues scupper the redevelopment, the city will miss out on the Euros as no other stadium could host matches in the tournament.

Uefa wants the stadium ready by mid-2027 at the latest, so that there is time to carry out test events at the venue before the tournament.

