The case for state funding for the Ohio State Board of Education

The Ohio Department of Education in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)

The Ohio State Board of Education (SBOE) faces a financial crisis that threatens the future of public education in Ohio. To sustain its mandated operations and avoid detrimental impacts on teacher retention and recruitment, the SBOE urgently needs additional state funding.

Without this support, Ohio’s classrooms risk severe teacher shortages, negatively affecting student learning and community well-being.

The SBOE requires approximately $17 million annually to operate, including $6 million mandated for non-licensure responsibilities. Licensure fees generate between $9 million and $11 million annually. Without additional funding the Board, already operating at a skeletal level, may need to cut 50% of its personnel.

Failure to act will have immediate consequences:

Extended processing timelines: Teacher licensure processing times will extend

from days/weeks to months, delaying the entry of qualified teachers into classrooms and leaving many classrooms without teachers at the start of the school year.

Increased financial burden on educators: Raising licensure fees imposes an undue financial burden on teachers, exacerbating the current teacher retention and recruitment crisis in Ohio.

Worsening teacher shortage: Record numbers of teachers are leaving and fewer individuals are entering the field. Additional financial burdens deter potential educators from pursuing or continuing a teaching career.

Compromised education quality: If fewer teachers are available due to licensure delays, schools will rely on substitute teachers, negatively impacting education quality and student outcomes.

The Ohio Senate has the funds to resolve this issue. The SBOE unanimously passed a

resolution requesting the return of its originally approved budget and an additional $10 million previously taken from its coffers. However, under Senator Matt Huffman’s leadership, the Senate has chosen to ignore this resolution, diverting funds to private and parochial schools instead. This decision undermines public education and disregards the will of the elected SBOE.

Qualified and licensed educators are the cornerstone of a thriving public education system.

Restoring the SBOE’s budget affirms a legislative commitment to Ohio’s children and communities.

Failing to provide necessary funding will result in immediate and severe consequences, including a significant reduction in education quality. The Senate must act to prevent this crisis by ensuring the SBOE is adequately funded.

The Ohio State Board of Education is at a pivotal moment. The Senate must restore the originally approved budget to support the Board’s operations. This action will prevent a shortage of teachers, support the recruitment and retention of educators, and ensure Ohio’s students receive the quality education they deserve.

The future of Ohio’s public education system depends on this critical funding, and the bipartisan support in the House and executive branch makes it imperative for the Senate to prioritize the needs of its students, educators, and Ohio’s economic future.

In conclusion, the Ohio Senate has both the resources and the responsibility to ensure the SBOE is fully funded. By taking action now, we can prevent a looming educational crisis and affirm our commitment to the children and future of Ohio.

