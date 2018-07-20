In case you missed it: Tornado devastates Marshalltown, Iowa; Tragic duck boat accident kills 17 in Missouri

Drenching thunderstorms moved over the northeastern United States early this week, resulting in numerous flash flooding reports throughout the region.

In Washington, D.C., drivers were left with no choice but to abandon their vehicles after water collected on roadways, trapping the cars.

Several water rescues were reported on the George Washington Parkway. In total, 40 people were removed from 25 stranded vehicles, according to a local fire department.

Through the first 16 days of the month, the nation's capital did not receive a mere 0.01 of an inch of rain, making it the driest first half of July on record for the city. Following the rainfall, the city has now received about 75 percent of its normal rainfall for July.











#Breaking: 20 plus vehicles with water up to their doors on GW Pkwy at Reagan Airport. Avoid GW PKWY!!! pic.twitter.com/61BaHuyroQ — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 17, 2018

In New York City, a rare funnel cloud was reported over New York Harbor. Photos and videos emerged on social media of subway stations in Times Square inundated by the rainfall.

A tour boat capsized amid thunderstorms in Missouri late this week, killing 17 people.

A "Ride the Ducks" amphibious vehicle with more than 30 passengers was overtaken during severe storms on Table Rock Lake, which is located a few miles southwest of Branson.

A tornado delivered catastrophic damage to Marshalltown, Iowa, this week amid a round of severe storms in the Midwest.

The City of Marshalltown, north of Des Moines, declared a state of emergency on Thursday evening following the destructive twister. Buildings throughout the town were destroyed, cars were overturned and power outages were numerous.



iowa tornado marshalltown More

A local resident runs past a tornado-damaged building on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the historic courthouse. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)





No fatalities were reported.

Another severe thunderstorm brought a long-duration tornado threat from near Des Moines through Oskaloosa as it tracked across the state.

Damage was reported at a Vermeer plant near Pella, Iowa, following the passage of the tornado-warned storm.

Two people were bitten by a shark while swimming in the water off Fire Island in Suffolk County, New York, Wednesday morning, according to NBC New York.

Both incidents reportedly happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The separate incidents occurred at Sailors Haven and Atlantique Beach, which are about 4 miles apart. The victim of the Atlantique Beach attack was a 13-year-old boy who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 12-year-old girl was bitten at Sailors Haven but was able to able to walk out of the ocean after lifeguards came to her aid.

A massive iceberg drifting near Greenland has put residents on alert over the past week.

An 11-million-ton iceberg approached the town of Innaarsuit, getting as close as 500 feet to shore.

Town council members told local outlet KNR that this isn't the first glacier to loom over their homes, but it's one of the largest. The iceberg is approximately 300 feet tall.

Satellite images showed the iceberg approaching land on Monday, July 9. The town of 160 residents was partially evacuated and fishing boats were pulled to shore by Friday, July 13.