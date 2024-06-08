In case you missed it in The Sun the week of June 3, 2024

Jun. 8—The following stories from this week appeared on

www.jamestownsun.com

and in The Jamestown Sun.

The Jamestown City Council on Monday, June 3, unanimously

approved a special-use permit

for property located at 1512 Business Loop East.

The special-use permit is for lots five and six of Lubeck's First Addition.

The request for a special-use permit is for the property to be a temporary storage location for vehicles that have been wrecked or ones where the Jamestown Police Department or the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office is waiting for paperwork.

The city of Jamestown's burn restrictions

ordinance could include making it an infraction

to illegally burn materials such as creosoted wood or furniture among others, according to Jim Reuther, Jamestown fire chief.

Reuther said he is working with the city attorney's office on language to update the city's burn restrictions ordinance. The ordinance will need to be approved by the Jamestown Police and Fire Committee and the Jamestown City Council before it becomes law.

Reuther said the ordinance will be similar to Stutsman County's burn restriction guidelines. He said the biggest reason for that is so there isn't any confusion between the city of Jamestown and Stutsman County's burn restrictions guidelines.

Stutsman County ordinance says starting, conducting, allowing or maintaining an open burn is prohibited while the fire danger rating is "very high" or "extreme" or the county is in a "red flag warning." Any person who does so while the fire danger rating is in one of those categories is guilty of a Class B misdemeanor.

The county ordinance also says facilitating or soliciting an open burn during a red flag warning or while the Stutsman County fire danger rating is very high or extreme is prohibited.

Jamestown High School sophomores scored

better than the statewide average scores in math, science and English language arts

for the North Dakota State Assessment.

"It shows we are doing very well as a district," said Caroline Thompson, instructional coach at JHS.

The North Dakota State Assessment consists of general, criterion-referenced assessments for all students in grades 3-8 and 10 in English language arts/literacy and mathematics, and in grades 4, 8 and 10 in science.

North Dakota State Assessment scores are categorized into four categories — novice, partially proficient, proficient and advanced.

Estimated cost was $54,500 to review materials in libraries

The cost estimate was $54,500 for James River Valley Library System employees

to review materials in the children and teenagers section for "explicit sexual material,"

according to a report by Joe Rector, library system director.

Rector told the James River Valley Library System Board of Directors on Wednesday, June 5, that it took an estimated 2,770 hours for 15 employees to review the materials. Two employees used 800 hours a piece to review the materials in the children and teenagers section for "explicit sexual material."

"It was a big investment of time that the library put forward," Rector said after the meeting.

The passage of House Bill 1205 during the North Dakota legislative session in 2023 removes or relocates "explicit sexual material" in public libraries' children's collections. The bill mandated public libraries to come up with policies and procedures before 2024 for removing or relocating "explicit sexual material," handling requests to remove or relocate books, developing age-appropriate book collections, and periodically reviewing collections. The bill applies to any children's book inventory maintained by a public library after March 31.

The primary book that bill proponents cited was "Let's Talk About It" because of its sexual topics and visual nudity in drawings. The book is not in the James River Valley Library System's collection.

The Anne Carlsen Center staff is excited to call the new campus — the Ballantyne Berg Campus — in Jamestown its new home, according to CEO Tim Eissinger.

"I still have to pinch myself to realize that I'm not dreaming when I look upon this new facility," he said.

Officials

marked the grand opening of the new Anne Carlsen Center campus

. Hundreds from the community and state attended the grand opening.

The new Anne Carlsen Center building is 106,000 square feet. The cost of the new facility is $59 million.

The new campus is located east of Jamestown Regional Medical Center and on the south side of Interstate 94.

The new residential space will provide a place for 34 children to live. The new facility also houses the Anne Carlsen Center for Learning, a fully accredited private school that will serve up to 40 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The campus also offers recreational areas designed to facilitate social interaction, peer engagement and physical activities for individuals, families and staff.

Gov. Doug Burgum declared June 6, 2024, as Anne Carlsen Day. Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller read the proclamation that was signed by Burgum.