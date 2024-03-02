In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Feb. 26, 2024

Mar. 2—HED — SUBHED: Stories from the previous week that appeared on www.jamestownsun.com and in The Jamestown Sun.

A former journalism adviser and professor at University of Jamestown and proponent of the John Wall New Voices Act

was involved in a single-vehicle accident

on Saturday, Feb. 24, that led to an amputation of both legs below the knees.

Steve Listopad's legs were crushed in the accident, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Lori. Listopad's surgery was successful, according to an update on Monday, Feb. 26, on the CaringBridge page for Listopad.

The Listopads reside in Haskell, Arkansas, according to their Facebook pages.

CaringBridge

,

GoFundMe

and

Meal Train

pages have been set up.

Steve's rehabilitation is expected to take up to nine months, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the Listopads, which had raised over $30,000 as of Friday morning, March 1.

Restaurant staff are

gearing up for the influx of people coming into Jamestown

over the next few weekends, including the North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 29-March 1.

Jon Beyer, owner of Jonny B's Brickhouse, said it is important for his staff to make a good impression to the out-of-town visitors. He said the staff needs to make sure everything goes well so the out-of-town visitors want to come back.

"These tournament weekends tend to be the bread and butter of our sales for the quarter," he said. "We look forward to doing our best in producing some great experiences for everyone coming to town."

Beyer said he is scheduling extra workers to work the busy weekends and making sure they are well trained. His staff held a meeting over the last weekend to make sure everyone is on the right page.

After the North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament, three other events are scheduled for Jamestown. The events are the NAIA Women's Wrestling Championship, the Runnin O' the Green and the North Dakota USA Gymnastics State Championship.

The state basketball tournament this week is expected to bring an extra 3,000 to 5,000 people, said Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce and Jamestown Tourism. When those people shop, eat and stay in Jamestown, that supports local businesses, and the extra sales tax generated helps the Two Rivers Activity Center pay off its bond or the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. with economic development, she said.

For the state basketball tournament, Bivens said the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce and Jamestown Tourism staff have called every restaurant in town to check if they are offering any specials or staying open past their normal hours.