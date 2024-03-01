Case dismissed: Young immigrant freed from charges in St. Johns officer's death

Virgilio Aguilar Mendez tries to respond to St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich's questioning on May 19 outside the Super 8 Motel he was staying at.

The case against the Guatemalan immigrant charged with aggravated manslaughter of an officer has been dismissed, the 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Virgilio Aguilar Mendez, 19, also was charged with resisting an officer with violence in the May 19 confrontation outside the St. Augustine motel he was staying in when Sgt. Michael Kunovich questioned him and tried to seach him. The ensuing struggle led to additional deputies taking him down and Kunovich collapsing afterward and dying from a heart attack.

"Recent expert testimony regarding the defendant’s inability to comprehend the English language, his cultural background and concerns about his intellectual capacity have raised significant issues to consider in the case," State Attorney's Office Bryan Shorstein said. "Furthermore, based on the court’s recent ruling that the defendant is incompetent to proceed based on that expert testimony, dismissal of the charges is appropriate. Arrest and time served is sufficient."

The State Attorney’s Office decision to nolle prosequi (dismiss) the case was based on concerns about the intellectual capacity of Vergilio Aguilar Mendez and the recent ruling finding him to be incompetent.

Even though Aguilar Mendez will be released on state charges, he will remain in federal custody due to his immigration status, pending deportation proceedings.

Kunovich

Sheriff Rob Hardwick released the following statement:

“There have been attempts by some to portray Aguilar Mendez as a victim and vilify Sergeant Kunovich. I continue to stand behind Sergeant Kunovich’s actions on the night of May 19, 2023. The danger associated with law enforcement is a risk we assume when we enter this profession. Sergeant Kunovich died a hero protecting the citizens of St. Johns County and there is nothing more noble than that. Please continue to hold our agency and Sergeant Kunovich’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

