Case dismissed against Milwaukee father charged in death of 2-month-old son

Criminal charges have been thrown out against a Milwaukee man accused of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2021 death of his 2-month-old son.

Prosecutors dismissed their case against Jakob Ivy, 23, on April 19, online court records show. His trial was supposed to have begun Monday.

The state made a motion to dismiss the matter, saying it was unable to meet the burden of proof in the case, court records show.

Circuit Court Judge David Swanson ordered the case to be dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can bring the case again if they want to.

Ivy faced up to 60 years in prison, if convicted of homicide in the death of his son, Kai Ivy. The infant died in the early morning of April 26, 2021, after police said his father reported he was unresponsive and not breathing.

According to the criminal complaint:

First responders were called to the 300 block of North 29th Street, in the west side neighborhood of Merrill Park, about 2:30 a.m.

Ivy told police that he woke up at 2 a.m. and found his son awake. After feeding and trying to burp him, Ivy said he noticed his son’s breathing was shallow and his heartbeat sounded slowed.

Ivy initially denied to police he had shaken his son but later admitted to shaking him front-to-back and side-to-side at some point April 24. The next day, his son appeared to be sleepy and lethargic, he said.

