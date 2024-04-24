Case closed in death of Georgia native who had been missing four decades. GBI makes ruling

The Troup County Sheriff’s office has confirmed the case involving a man who was missing for 47 years has been closed after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation declared his cause of death undetermined.

Kyle Clinkscales went missing in January 1976 while driving back to Auburn University from his hometown in LaGrange, Georgia, authorities said previously. Clinkscales’ Ford Pinto was pulled from a creek in Alabama in December 2021 along with skeletal remains, officials said.

The car belonging to Kyle Clinkscales, who disappeared in January 1976, was pulled from a creek in Alabama on Tuesday, Dec. 7, officials said.

The remains were confirmed to be those of Clinkscales in February 2023, according to a Facebook post by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The case has now been closed after the GBI listed Clinkscales’ manner of death as undetermined, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

However, the case would be reexamined if any critical information came to light, according to the sheriff’s office.