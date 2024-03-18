Case-Barlow Farm hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt at historic farm

This year's annual Easter Egg hunt at Case-Barlow Farm is March 30.

Case-Barlow Farm Easter Annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at the historic farm, 1931 Barlow Road in Hudson.

Children from 2 to 12 years old will enjoy the chance to collect colorful plastic eggs as they travel around the farm's beautiful 5-acre campus. More than 1,000 eggs will be scattered and hidden around the farm. Once collected, the children will trade in their eggs for an age-appropriate bag of goodies. Families are encouragd to bring cameras to take pictures of their children visiting with Easter Bunny and hunting for their eggs.

The egg hunt will be divided into 4 age groups: 2-4 year olds, 5-6 year olds, 7-8 year olds , and 9-12 year olds. The groups will take part in their age group hunts one immediately after another, so all participants are asked to arrive prior to the 11 a.m. start time.

Although the Case-Barlow Farm Easter Egg Hunt is a free event, advance registration is appreciated at casebarlow.com so enough goodie bags can be made for all the children. All participants are encouraged to bring their own Easter basket to collect their eggs.

“The Case-Barlow Farm Easter Egg Hunt has become an exciting annual tradition for the Hudson community, and is sure to be well attended again this year,” said Donna Rakotci, a CBF board member and organizer of the event. She added that the event will take place rain or shine, and that attendees should plan for possible muddy conditions. Boots are recommended for all egg hunt participants if the grounds are wet.

The Case-Barlow Farm Easter Egg Hunt is made possible through a donation from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation along with CBF supporters.

Case-Barlow Farm is an independent nonprofit corporation formed to restore the Case-Barlow homestead and to foster for future generations an appreciation for the spirit and heritage of its builders. CBF is listed on the Ohio Historical Inventory, the National Register of Historic Places, has received recognition by the Hudson Historical Society and is a designated Underground Railroad by the Friends of Freedom Society.

For details or to register for this event, visit casebarlow.com.

Other Easter egg-related events

Akron Zoo Easter egg hunt: Akron Zoo Egg-stra Wild Egg Hunt events are March 24 and 30 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave. Tickets include egg hunt, treat bag and zoo admission. For details, visit https://www.akronzoo.org/egg-stra-wild-egg-hunt online.

Summit Metro Parks Easter-themed events: On March 29, the Eggstronauts event are at Summit Lake Nature Center at 411 Ira Ave. in Akron from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Kids ages 10 to 15 are invited to engineer their own egg-landing craft. For details, call 330-865-8065 or visit https://www.summitmetroparks.org/ProgramsAndEvents.aspx.

On March 31, the Drop-in Discovery: Eggs event will be held at the Liberty Park Nature Center at 9999 Liberty Rd., in Twinsburg from noon to 3 p.m. Kids of all ages are invited to see real bird nests and eggs up close. A craft and egg-themed scavenger hunt around the nature center will also be included. Visit https://www.summitmetroparks.org/ProgramsAndEvents.aspx for details.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Area children, families invited to Case-Barlow Farm Easter Egg hunt