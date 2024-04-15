Case against woman, 32, charged with murder in death of stepson moves forward

CHARLOTTE — The case against a woman charged with killing her 6-year-old stepson at an Eaton County hotel can move forward, a judge ruled Monday.

Elysa Ella-Ann Kelemen, 32, of Flint, faces a murder charge in the January 2024 killing of Kyron Kelemen, her stepson. She faces life in prison if convicted.

On Monday, Eaton County District Court Judge Kelly Morton ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing for the case to move forward to Eaton County Circuit Court, where she could go to trial or accept a plea deal.

Jeffrey Kaplan, her attorney, said it's still early in the court process and his client is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

"We're going to proceed as if she’s innocent," he said, adding that prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she's guilty and "We don't believe that they're going to be able do that."

Eaton County Sheriff's Detective Ted Johnson testified during a hearing earlier this year that led to charges that Kelemen admitted she caused internal injuries that apparently led to the boy's death.

In the Feb. 1 police interview, Johnson testified, Kelemen said she was angry with her husband, Kyron's biological father, about a "girl" who was talking to him and sending her messages when Kyron became upset while playing a computer game and kicked a box the laptop was resting on.

Kelemen said she planted her knee into the boy's stomach as he lay on the floor. He started vomiting and Kelemen put him in the shower, the detective said. The boy soon became unresponsive, so she pulled him out, began CPR and called 911, the detective said.

The boy died the same day.

Kelemen told Johnson she wished she had taken out her anger on her husband instead of the boy, the detective testified.

Kelemen's bond has been set at $1 million. Online court records indicate she has not posted bond.

Reporter Ken Palmer contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Matt Mencarini at 517-377-1026 or mjmencarini@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Case against woman charged in death of stepson moves forward