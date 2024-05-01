Case against West Penn Twp. man charged with exposing baby to drugs heading to Schuylkill County Court

ORWIGSBURG — One of the three defendants charged with exposing a 9-month-old boy to methamphetamine saw his case advanced to Schuylkill County Court after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Anthony Cannon, 19, and his grandmother Lisa Ann Searfoss, 60, both of West Penn Twp., appeared Friday before Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina.

They were charged by township police, who said that Searfoss’ infant grandson suffered seizures after being exposed to meth in their home on April 7, 2023.

Cannon, who is free on bail, saw a felony aggravated assault charge dismissed, while two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and simple assault were waived for court.

The defendant will have to answer to the charges in county court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Cannon was represented by attorney Christine A. Holman, Tamaqua.

Meanwhile, the judge ordered Searfoss to serve 12 months of probation after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of furnishing authorities with information without knowledge.

She also faced two felony counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor count of false swearing; those charges were dismissed.

Searfoss was represented by Public Defender Christopher M. Riedlinger. First Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Stine represented the prosecution.

Police charged the defendants, along with the baby’s mother, Kristy Edmonds, 39, of Hazleton, after they investigated the incident at Searfoss’ home at 110 Chain Circle.

Searfoss told police that her daughter and Cannon were in the basement, getting high in the child’s vicinity. She said they were touching the meth while handling the baby, which resulted in him getting sick, according to police.

The baby was taken to a St. Luke’s hospital, which prepared a report indicating that he had suffered seizures from exposure to methamphetamine, police said.

Lisa and Marvin Searfoss had custody of the child at the time, according to police.

Edmonds faces felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and simple assault. Court records show she has not been taken into custody.