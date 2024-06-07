CASD budget includes 4% tax hike, but many homeowners will pay less than last year

A 4% tax increase and a $1.4 million deficit offer a deceiving glimpse at Chambersburg Area School District’s 2024-25 budget.

Many homeowners will see their tax bills go down by a few bucks despite the tax hike. A funding boost could wipe out the deficit, depending on the state legislature.

The CASD school board voted 9-0 on Tuesday to pass the $188,399,991 budget. Revenue is budgeted at $186,959,332.

The difference is about $1.2 million less than it was when the proposed budget was passed in May due to the addition of significant tax revenue from a property in Guilford Township, business manager Tammy Stouffer said.

The 4% tax increase brings CASD's millage rate to 132.4930. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value (which is a small fraction of the market value).

Tax hike offset by homestead/farmstead reduction

The front of Chambersburg Area Senior High School

Many homeowners need not worry about that tax increase, though.

Of the approximately 30,000 properties that receive a tax bill from CASD, 18,190 are eligible to receive a discounted bill because they qualify for the homestead/farmstead exclusion.

The assessed value of these properties is lowered by $7,006, leading to up to $928.25 in tax relief, according to the homestead/farmstead exclusion resolution the board passed. That is $130.49 more than last year.

“The average home value in Chambersburg will actually see a decrease by $12," said Superintendent Chris Bigger. "So, the increase of 4% is offset by the homestead/farmstead increase, which gives a decrease by about 12 bucks.”

The homestead/farmstead exclusion will cover 100% of the tax bill for 923 properties.

A property qualifies as a homestead if it is the owner's primary residence, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development. A farmstead is a property used for farming work.

Part of tax rate earmarked for capital reserve fund

Board President Ed Norcross said 1% of the tax increase will go to the capital reserve fund. It's part of a plan the board approved last year to put money back on an annual basis for upcoming infrastructure improvement projects that will cost many millions of dollars.

By transferring 1% of the millage rate each year to the capital reserve fund, the district can save up funding over time and avoid short-term borrowing, eliminate interest costs, reduce impacts on students and taxpayers, and avoid extra costs tied to putting off large projects.

Deficit depends on state education funding

While the district can use assigned fund balance to cover the $1,440,579 deficit, Stouffer is hopeful that the district will receive a big enough increase in state education funding to eliminate it.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposed 2024-25 budget includes an increase of over $1 billion in basic education funding, according to the Department of Education. That increase includes $8.5 million more in state funding for CASD, Stouffer previously said.

The business office built the budget based on state funding being the same level as this year, about $58.3 million. About half of that comes from the basic education funding formula.

Stouffer said there has been no word recently on the likelihood of the funding increase coming through. And it could be a while before there's an update.

“I don’t anticipate that the state will have a budget by June 30, I think it will be well beyond that," she said.

Budget evolves under new superintendent

Since coming back to CASD last fall as superintendent, Bigger has been busy evaluating the district and making changes to address evolving needs.

To give the community better insight into what money is actually being spent on, Bigger had narratives added alongside the traditional budget documents that detail the budgets for individual schools and programs. Each one includes the budget requested this year compared to last year and lists materials, positions and programs that will be covered.

“The intent of those narratives is to show a storyline of how the budges changed. (In a traditional budget) you can see how the numbers changed, but you can't necessarily see how the program changes," said Bigger.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Chambersburg Area school board adopts 2024-25 budget