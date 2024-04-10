Casco man faces charges from snowstorm police chase

Apr. 10—AUBURN — A Casco man was charged Tuesday with two felonies stemming from a police chase through Mechanic Falls and Poland during a January snowstorm.

Nathan Locke, 29, was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on charges of eluding an officer and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Each of those charges is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Locke also was charged with failure to stop for an officer and violation of condition of release, both misdemeanors.

Maine State Police arrested Locke after a chase during a snowstorm on Jan. 9 starting in Mechanic Falls on Route 26 and continuing into Poland, police said.

Police had tried to stop Locke from driving on the wrong side of the road, they said, noting there were several near misses during the pursuit, including a close call with a Maine State Police detective who was part of the oncoming traffic.

Detective Jason Wing had turned his cruiser around after nearly being struck and attempted to pull over the car driven by Locke, police said.

But Locke continued on the wrong side of the road, nearly hitting more vehicles, driving between shoulders and driving over the median at one point before crashing his 2010 Chrysler Sebring into a pole near 600 Bakerstown Road in Poland, police said.

Locke resisted arrest and was uncooperative with Central Maine Medical Center staff, security and officers when brought to the Lewiston hospital for minor injuries, police said.

He was held at Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail before he was transferred to Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he is being held without bail on several charges, a jail officer said.

