Cascade Highway summer repaving project between Silverton and Sublimity begins soon

A 12-mile stretch of the Cascade Highway from the northern Sublimity city limits to the southwest city limits of Silverton will get repaved between Saturday and Aug. 31, according to Marion County officials.

At least one lane of traffic will be open while the work is done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the road will be reopened after each workday, the county said.

The project includes repairing the existing road, milling and replacing the top 3 inches of asphalt, installing centerline rumble strips, striping the road, and adding rock to the shoulders.

The county has contracted with Roy Houck Construction of Salem for the project and chip sealing roads in south Marion County over the summer for about $3.7 million.

Property owners along the road will be notified at least 48 hours in advance of work being done in front of their properties, the county said.

Residents will be able to get in and out of their driveways during the work, except for when the paving machine is at or near their driveways.

Other road projects in Marion County this summer

Other road work this summer in Marion County is focused mostly on chip sealing — spraying a thin layer of hot asphalt liquid and a coat of aggregate like rock added on top — in the southern portion of the county. Dates have not yet been scheduled. The work includes:

Chip seal Golf Club Road in Stayton from Shaff Road to Highway 22.

Chip seal Main Street in Aumsville and 1st Street from Main Street to Highway 22.

Chip seal Santiam Loop south of West Stayton.

Chip seal 70th Avenue west of Aumsville.

Chip seal Talbot Road and arterial roads between Highway 99E in Jefferson and Interstate 5.

Chip seal Parrish Gap between Jefferson and Turner, along with several arterial roads.

Chip seal Jefferson-Scio Drive from Jefferson to the Linn County line.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Cascade Highway traffic delays expected due to repaving