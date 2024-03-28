Casa Grande Ruins picnic area closed due to invasive weed. Here's what we know

The Casa Grande Ruins National Monument picnic area will be closed through April 30 due to the growth of an invasive weed called stinknet, according to a news release.

Stinknet is originally from South Africa and began spreading to Arizona in the late '90s. Visitors were asked to avoid walking or stepping on the weed to avoid spreading it.

Stinknet, which has yellow globular flowers, can cause "severe skin rashes" and "serious breathing problems," in addition to its unpleasant odor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Casa Grande Ruins picnic area closed due to spreading stinknet weeds