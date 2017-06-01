CAS upholds transfer ban on Atletico Madrid until 2018

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Atletico Madrid's transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday, likely ending Manchester United's hopes of signing Antoine Griezmann.

The FIFA ban prevents Atletico from registering new players until January. Atletico had reportedly lined up Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette as a replacement for Griezmann.

"This ruling is unfair and causes an irreparable damage to our club," Atletico said in a statement.

FIFA imposed a one-year ban on Atletico last year for breaking rules that prevent child trafficking and luring youngsters from their home country.

Atletico denied wrongdoing, though it agreed not to sign players in the January transfer window while its appeal at CAS went ahead.

Atletico joins Barcelona and Real Madrid in serving transfer bans after signing youngsters from around the world. Those signings were all approved by the Spanish soccer federation, which is led by longtime FIFA vice president Angel Maria Villar.

The CAS judging panel acknowledged that "not all of the alleged violations of the FIFA regulations concerning the registration of minor players could be upheld."

The fine imposed by FIFA on Atletico was cut to 550,000 Swiss francs ($566,000) from 900,000 Swiss francs ($927,000).