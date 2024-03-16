Cary Police add first Bloodhound to K-9 unit

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a new four-legged member of the Cary Police Department.

K-9 Officer Clyde is the first police Bloodhound of the Cary Police Department. Clyde is 9 months old and was born in Stonesville, North Carolina.

Clyde and his handler, Officer B. Fletcher, recently obtained their United States Police Canine Association National Training Tracking certification. Cary police said they completed 350 hours of rigorous training under the guidance of master handler/trainer Major Ken Mathias.

Clyde with his handler Officer Fletcher. (Cary Police Department)

Canine Clyde. (Cary Police Department)

“With their keen sense of smell and tenacious tracking instinct, bloodhounds are ideal for tracking missing critical and endangered persons,” police said in a post on Facebook.

According to Clyde’s handler, he enjoys jumping on the trampoline and counter-surfing. Officer Fletcher said he has enough canine slobber for everyone.

