Carver National Monument celebrates historic Jesup Agricultural Wagon

DIAMOND, Mo. — One local national park is ensuring a piece of agricultural history is recognized through a special event.

“George Washington Carver National Monument” is highlighting what originally was called the Jesup Agricultural Wagon.

Park employees hosted a display today to the public.

According to the National Parks Service, it was named after Morris K. Jesup, a banker from New York who provided Carver the funds to create the wagon.

It was designed by Carver himself and was used to help farmers learn things like crop rotation and farming techniques they may not have been familiar with.

Carver drove the mobile classroom to various communities in Alabama in the 1900s.

It was later renamed the “Booker T. Washington Agricultural School on Wheels.”

