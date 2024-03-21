Cartwright, PEMA respond to FEMA denial of Shapiro's appeal

Mar. 20—WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Wednesday said he was "deeply disappointed" with the Federal Emergency Management Agency's decision to deny Gov. Josh Shapiro's appeal for assistance in the aftermath of the devastating flooding that hit Northeast Pennsylvania Sept. 9-10, 2023, as a result of severe storms.

"I saw first-hand the destruction and deadly impact these storms had," said Cartwright, D-Moosic. "I know our communities deserve federal assistance. FEMA's methods and formulas for determining aid are clearly flawed and require reevaluation."

Cartwright shared the letter sent to Gov. Shapiro, informing the governor of the agency's denial.

"This is in response to your January 20, 2024, appeal for a major disaster declaration for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a result of severe storms and flooding during the period of September 9-10, 2023," wrote FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. "You specifically appealed the denial of your request for Public Assistance for Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

"After a thorough review of all the information contained in your initial request and appeal, we reaffirm our original findings that the impact from this event is not of the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration.

"Therefore, I must inform you that your appeal for a major disaster declaration is denied."

PEMA director responds

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield issued a response to FEMA's denial of the appeal.

"When a disaster hits, the Commonwealth uses every available resource to help Pennsylvanians," Padfield said. "That's why Gov. Shapiro worked with Lackawanna County to establish a multi-agency resource center for impacted Pennsylvanians, secured low-interest loans for small businesses, sought a major disaster declaration from the federal government, and then appealed the initial denial for the disaster declaration."

Padfield said while he, Gov. Shapiro and the Administration are disappointed that the appeal was denied a major disaster declaration from FEMA, the Shapiro Administration remains committed to working alongside local and federal partners to identify additional funding and support the victims of the September 2023 flooding.

Padfield went on to say that the Shapiro Administration has remained focused on assisting impacted communities since day one following the flooding through the following efforts:

—Worked with Lackawanna County to establish a multi-agency resource coordinating center with numerous Commonwealth agencies and volunteer groups in Lackawanna County to help approximately 300 survivors get back on their feet.

—Requested and granted a Small Business Administration disaster declaration, opening low-interest loans for eligible disaster survivors and economic loss payments to impacted businesses.

—Assisting with grant availability through the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

—Establishment of an Inter-agency Recovery Coordination Group to seek additional funding.

